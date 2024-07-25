The latest shoe trend just might be too sizzling for Malta

Anyone who’s seen The Devil Wears Prada will remember Miranda Priestly’s quip at the idea of florals in spring, but we’re pretty sure the same wouldn’t be said for one of the latest and least likely summer trends to come out of the UK: biker boots.

From festivals like Glasto to the streets of the capital, the UK has seen a sharp rise in women combining their biker boots with pretty much any look under the sun, including sport shorts, flowery dresses, pleated skirts, denim shorts, and lace gowns. Making it even more surprising is the fact that the trend came into its own during the last heatwave in June, rather than the colder spell of weather that followed.

Biker boots, which are usually black or chocolate brown with metal detailing ranging from buckles to loops, to studs, to toecaps, have long been a staple in many capsule wardrobes, but wearing them in the warmer months is a less likely development.

Although we love the looks some adopters have put together, we are not entirely sure the trend itself would work for Malta in the worst of the summer heat. Having said that, it may be something to plan towards for late September or early October.

In case you’re wondering how to style yours, Vogue has a fantastic article on five ways they can be combined with your favourite garments!