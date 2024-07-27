5 Essential Beauty Products for a Summer Glow

My usual healthy glow (or so I like to think) invariably risks changing into a straight-up sweat during the summer months. It takes effort and an army of products to keep my skin glam with just the right amount of shine. Today, I’m sharing them with you.

1. Sunscreen

Of course this is top of the list. A broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50 is the cornerstone of any summer beauty routine. Protecting your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays not only prevents sunburn but also shields against premature aging and skin cancer. Opt for a lightweight, non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly, making it easy to apply under makeup. For those who spend long hours outdoors, water-resistant sunscreens ensure continuous protection even when sweating or swimming. Mineral sunscreens leave a white cast but are more effective for the beach; chemical ones sit better on the face for socialising.

2. Tinted Moisturizer

A tinted moisturizer is a perfect blend of hydration and coverage for a natural summer glow. This multi-tasking product evens out skin tone while providing a sheer, dewy finish that’s ideal for warmer months. Look for a formula with added SPF to combine sun protection with your base layer, reducing the number of products needed in your routine. The lightweight texture allows your skin to breathe, avoiding clogged pores and maintaining a fresh, radiant look throughout the day. BB Creams also work well.

3. Bronzer

AKA the no-wrinkle tan. To add warmth to your complexion, a bronzer is a must-have. Choose a matte or subtly shimmery powder or cream bronzer to contour and highlight the high points of your face where the sun naturally hits. Apply it to your cheeks, forehead, nose, and jawline to create a sun-kissed effect. A bronzer can also double as an eyeshadow for a cohesive, all-over glow, making it a versatile addition to your summer makeup bag.

4. Highlighter

A highlighter can instantly lift your look by adding a luminous sheen to your skin. Liquid, cream, or powder highlighters work well depending on your skin type and preference. Apply it to the tops of your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, the inner corners of your eyes, and your cupid’s bow for a radiant finish. For a more intense glow, opt for a highlighter with finely milled shimmer particles that blend seamlessly into the skin.

5. Hydrating Mist

A hydrating mist is essential for keeping your skin refreshed and glowing throughout the hot summer days. These mists often contain ingredients like aloe vera, rose water, and hyaluronic acid that provide instant hydration and soothe the skin. Carry a travel-sized bottle in your bag to spritz your face whenever you need a pick-me-up. Hydrating mists can also set your makeup, giving it a dewy finish and helping it last longer in the heat.