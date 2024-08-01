5 ways to keep your plants watered while away

I don’t know about you guys, but I always come back from summer holidays to a bunch of dead herbs on my terrace. Not this year, Satan. Here’s how to keep those plants happy and watered while you’re away without having to ask your folks to drop in.

1. Use a drip irrigation system

A drip irrigation system is an efficient way to ensure your plants receive consistent moisture while you’re away. Install a drip line or soaker hoses around your garden or pots, connected to a timer. Set the timer to water your plants at regular intervals. This system provides precise watering directly to the plant roots, reducing water wastage and ensuring your plants stay hydrated. Make sure to test the system before you leave to ensure it is working correctly.

2. Set up self-watering containers

Self-watering containers are perfect for keeping potted plants watered during your absence. These containers have a built-in reservoir at the bottom that provides a steady supply of water to the plant roots via capillary action. Fill the reservoir before you leave, and the plants will draw up water as needed. You can also convert regular pots into self-watering ones by placing a water-filled tray or saucer underneath and adding a wick to transfer water from the reservoir to the soil.

3. Create a DIY drip system with bottles

A simple and cost-effective method for DIY irrigation is to use plastic bottles. Poke small holes in the cap of a plastic bottle, fill it with water, and insert it upside down into the soil next to your plants. The water will slowly drip out, providing a steady moisture supply to the roots. You can adjust the size and number of holes based on the water needs of your plants. This method works well for both indoor and outdoor plants.

4. Use a soaker hose

Soaker hoses are another effective way to water your garden while you’re away. Lay the hose along the base of your plants and cover it with mulch to minimize evaporation. Connect the hose to a timer, and set it to water at regular intervals. Soaker hoses release water slowly and evenly, ensuring that the soil around your plants remains consistently moist. This method is particularly useful for vegetable gardens and flower beds.

5. Group plants together

Grouping plants with similar water needs together can help make irrigation more efficient. Place pots and containers in shaded areas to reduce evaporation and water loss. You can also set up a temporary irrigation zone with a soaker hose or drip system to water multiple plants at once. By grouping plants, you can ensure they receive adequate moisture and make it easier to manage their watering needs while you’re away.

These DIY irrigation tips can help you maintain a healthy garden and keep your plants thriving even when you’re travelling. By setting up an efficient watering system, you can enjoy your trip without worrying about your plants.