5 ways to beat post Santa Marija week blues

I can stay in holiday mode forever, just call me Captain Obvious and slap an OOO on my inbox. Can you blame me for wanting to stretch the Santa Marija vibe as long as possible? Welcome to my less than productive plans for the upcoming week.

1. Plan a mini-adventure

Break up the monotony of the new week by planning a mini-adventure. This could be a short hike, a visit to a nearby beach, or exploring a part of your town you rarely visit. Getting out and experiencing something new can energise you and help stave off that end-of-weekend melancholy. Even a short trip can feel refreshing and make the day more memorable.

2. Indulge in a creative project

Channel your Monday blues into creativity by starting a fun project. Whether it’s painting, crafting, writing, or cooking a new recipe, engaging in a creative activity can be both therapeutic and fulfilling. It’s a great way to distract yourself from the impending workweek and instead focus on something that brings you joy and satisfaction.

3. Treat yourself to a self-care session

Take time to pamper yourself with a self-care session. Run a relaxing bath, do a skincare routine, or simply unwind with a good book or a favourite film. Focusing on self-care can help reduce stress and set a positive tone for the upcoming week. It’s a simple yet effective way to lift your spirits and enjoy the present moment.

4. Organise a Monday gathering

Invite friends or family over for a casual Monday get-together. It could be a barbecue, a movie marathon, or even just a relaxed afternoon tea. Socialising with loved ones can turn an ordinary Sunday into a lively and enjoyable experience, helping you forget about the looming chores and instead focus on the fun.

5. Set aside time for planning and reflection

Use part of your Monday to reflect on the past week and plan for the one ahead. This could include setting goals, organising your schedule, or simply journaling your thoughts. By taking control of your week before it starts, you can reduce anxiety and feel more prepared, making Sunday feel less like the end of something and more like a fresh start.

Keep the chill vibe going!