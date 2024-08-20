3 takes on the classic Ħobż biż-Żejt

Ħobż biż-Żejt by the beach? Yes please! I don’t know about you but I can survive on the Maltese classic literally all summer. Sadly, my friends are a bit more fussy and prone to tastebud boredom. Every Sunday when it’s my turn to organize the beach food, I am faced with cries of “erġajna?” (not again!).

Which prompted me to create three twists on the original that still manage to satisfy my carb and summer flavours craving. I say ‘create’, what I mean is I found them on Instagram, but no-one’s judging. Right? PS: Include an ice pack in your cooler as mozzarella doesn’t travel so well in our weather.

Caprese Ħobż biż-Żejt

For a refreshing twist on the classic, swap out the traditional tuna for fresh mozzarella slices and ripe tomatoes. Layer these with basil leaves, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, and a sprinkle of sea salt. Add a few olives and capers for a Mediterranean kick. This Caprese-inspired version is light and perfect for hot summer days, offering a fresh burst of flavor in every bite.

Grilled Vegetable Ħobż biż-Żejt

Add some zing to your Ħobż biż-Żejt with a colorful array of grilled summer vegetables like zucchini, eggplant, and bell peppers. Spread a thin layer of sun-dried tomato paste or hummus on the bread, then top with the grilled vegetables. Finish with a sprinkle of feta cheese and fresh mint for a vibrant, hearty sandwich that’s both satisfying and nutritious.

Citrus-Spiced Ħobż biż-Żejt with Smoked Salmon

For a zesty and luxurious variation, replace the tuna with slices of smoked salmon. Add a light spread of lemon-infused olive oil and top with thin slices of cucumber, red onion, and a few sprigs of dill. A touch of black pepper and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice brings everything together, creating a cool and elegant sandwich that’s ideal for a summertime lunch by the sea.