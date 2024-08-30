5 ways to strengthen your immune system

This summer has kind of felt like 2020 all over again, without the masks and the balcony vigils. I kid you not, I’ve lost count of the number of acquaintances who got COVID all over again. And those who don’t have COVID, are still coughing and spluttering away. This is usually a December topic, but here’s how to jumpstart your immune system.

1. Maintain a balanced diet

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins is essential for a strong immune system. Nutrients like vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, and zinc play crucial roles in immune function. Citrus fruits, nuts, seeds, and leafy greens are particularly beneficial. Incorporating a variety of colorful foods ensures you’re getting a wide range of vitamins and minerals to keep your immune system functioning optimally.

2. Stay physically active

Regular physical activity can help boost your immune system by promoting good circulation, which allows immune cells to move freely throughout the body and do their job efficiently. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week. Activities like walking, cycling, swimming, or yoga can help reduce inflammation and improve immune response.

3. Get adequate sleep

Quality sleep is vital for immune health. During sleep, your body repairs itself and produces cytokines, proteins that help fight off infections. Adults should aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night to allow the immune system to work at its best. Establishing a regular sleep routine and creating a relaxing bedtime environment can improve sleep quality.

4. Manage stress levels

Chronic stress can suppress the immune system and make you more susceptible to illness. Techniques like meditation, deep breathing exercises, and mindfulness can help manage stress. Regular relaxation practices can lower cortisol levels, a hormone that, when elevated, can impair immune function.

5. Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is essential for overall health, including immune function. Water helps in the production of lymph, which carries white blood cells and other immune system cells throughout the body. Aim to drink plenty of fluids each day, focusing on water, herbal teas, and other non-caffeinated, non-sugary beverages to keep your immune system well-supported.