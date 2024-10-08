Seminar to explore dyslexia beyond literacy

Learning 360° Foundation and Em­powering Dyslexia are hosting a seminar titled ‘Learning Unlocked’ on October 16 and 22 at Deloitte in Mrieħel at 6.30pm.

While dyslexia is often associated with challenges in reading and writing, it also affects crucial skills such as attention, memory and processing − areas that are sometimes overlooked in discussions about support.

The seminar thus aims to help guardians and educators understand dyslexia beyond literacy and to explore key strategies that can be used to help learners set themselves up for success.

On the first evening, attendees will hear from two distinguished speakers. Erika Galea, founder and director of the Educational Neuroscience Hub, will share insights on how the brain learns and how this knowledge can inform effective teaching and learning strategies for individuals with dyslexia.

Jennifer Formosa, an educator and researcher passionate about dyslexia, will then delve into how dyslexia influences areas such as planning, organisation, attention, processing, and memory, and offer practical tips on supporting these areas in learners.

The second evening will be dedicated to interactive workshops led by the Learning 360° team. Participants will have the chance to engage in hands-on activities, exploring strategies to enhance executive functioning skills, with a focus on memory, attention and planning. These workshops are designed to provide attendees with practical tools.

The event is supported by Deloitte Malta and BDL Books. For more information or to register, e-mail info@learning360.org.mt.

For more parenting articles, click here. For more Child stories, follow this link.