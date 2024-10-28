A new generation of Chanel Le Lift beauty is born

The House of Chanel recently unveiled a new generation of its celebrated skincare line, Le Lift, during a press event in Athens, Greece. This new iteration of Le Lift sees the Crème and the Crème Yeux reinvented in stronger harmony with the way Mademoiselle Chanel herself envisioned skincare products – a ‘lifestyle’ choice that allows women to retake control of their beauty.

The refined generation of Le Lift skincare reflects a confident and mastered way of approaching life and the passing time. It invites women to retake control of their beauty, without having to choose between naturalness, performance and sensoriality.

The active ingredient at the heart of Le Lift

The power of transformation lies at the heart of the Le Lift line. The ability to transform the appearance of your skin, the ability to transform yourself to reaffirm who you are and the ability to transform nature to craft a pure and powerful active ingredient in perfect affinity with the skin’s needs.

The new Le Lift skincare products feature an active ingredient extracted from a plant grown in France: alfalfa. Packing minerals, trace elements, vitamins and amino acids, this frail-looking plant owes its nutritional richness to a highly-developed root system that draws nutritive elements from the soil to nourish its every cell. A common element in healthy diets, alfalfa is usually ingested in the form of sprouts.

With its ‘gentle power’, the alfalfa botanical concentrate is an oxymoron. This active ingredient unites performance and beneficial action on the skin. Like retinol, the benchmark anti-age molecule, it works on two levels, targeting both the epidermis and dermis.

Le Lift collection – 3 textures to suit different skin types

Le Lift creams come in three soft and smoothing textures, tailor-made by Chanel Research formulators. The dosage of each ingredient was precisely developed to offer three distinct sensory effects, three sensations that adjust to the skin’s needs and make it firmer, smoother, and more luminous with a refined skin texture.

Clinical studies have shown that with regular use of these creams, skin becomes 10% firmer, wrinkles are reduced by 25%, skin texture improves by 27%, and radiance increases by 34%. Depending on your skin type and texture preferences, choose from:

Longing for a delicate touch? Le Lift Crème Fine delights with its airy appearance and fresh, lightweight feel.

Longing for a melt-away quality? Le Lift Crème combines softness and comfort.

Longing for tenderness? Le Lift Crème Riche delivers an enveloping balm sensation.

Lift your eye contour

The eye area is the first to reveal signs of aging and fatigue. To provide a targeted response to each of them, Chanel has reinvented the Crème Yeux in the Le Lift line. All it takes to look younger and more radiant is fresh and luminous eyes with a smooth and even eye contour, free of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles and puffiness.

This is why Le Lift Crème Yeux focuses on loss of skin tone and brightness around the eyes, while ensuring comfort and uniformity. Specifically formulated for this ultra-sensitive area, this smoothing and firming cream combines botanical ingredients, in their most effective concentrations, with high-tolerance formulas that give pride of place to natural-origin ingredients.

To smooth these wrinkles and fine lines, while firming the skin around the eye, Le Lift Crème Yeux is formulated with a botanical alfalfa concentrate. After one month, the eye area is smoother and firmer. The eyelid appears lifted. Eyes seem more open, younger and more radiant. To decongest and energize the eye contour, Le Lift Crème Yeux contains a Phyto-Active Complex.

Enriched with beeswax and shea butter, the delicate, melt-away texture of Le Lift Crème Yeux envelops the eye area in a comfortable firming veil and perfectly prepares skin for makeup. Gentle on the eye contour area, its fragrance-free formula is suitable for sensitive skin. On application, it is instantly absorbed. With its blurring-effect soft focus powders, it instantly evens out the eye contour and makes the eyes sparkle even more.

Night time nourishment

Le Lift Crème de Nuit is designed to soothe and re-energise the skinduring sleep, utilising a rich blend of jojoba oil, shea butter, and high molecular weight hyaluronic acid. The creamy, velvety texture wraps the skin in comfort, preparing it for a night of relaxation and regeneration. A two-step night ritual accompanies the product: a soothing massage technique, inspired by yoga, to relieve facial tension, followed by a re-energising ‘palpate and roll method to firm the skin and redefine contours.

Le Lift Sérum – a targeted lifting effect

This updated version of Le Lift Sérum combines the anti-aging properties of alfalfa botanical concentrate with a black peppermint PFA complex. This serum offers a targeted lifting effect, helping the skin appear denser, smoother, and more elastic. The formula is enhanced with a restructuring massage technique that maximises its lifting and firming effects, helping to fortify and protect the skin.

Le Lift Crème Huile

Le Lift Crème Huile is the new Oil-in-Cream launched by House of Chanel just this year, with the texture offering a rich and nourishing experience for mature skin. This cream combines the alfalfa botanical concentrate with the Nourishing Glow complex, which includes oils like cranberry, meadowsweet and jojoba.

These oils replenish lipids in the skin, while light-reflecting particles impart an instant healthy glow. Le Lift Crème Huile is ideal for those seeking an anti-ageing solution that also nourishes and restores radiance.

Le Lift Pro – refining your skincare regime

A new line that targets the .youth triangle, the area from the chin to the cheek-bones, which iswhere sagging and loss of volume become most apparent over time.

Le Lift Pro Masque Uniformité – this mask targets surface irregularities, evening skin tone and smoothing imperfections. Enriched with melipona enzymatic ingredient, it enhances radiance while redefining facial volume and balancing skin tone.

Le Lift Pro Gommage AHA Resurfaçant – Inspired by professional-grade facial peels, this resurfacing scrub uses alpha hydroxy acids (AHA) to smooth the skin, even out the complexion, and prepare the skin for the full Le Lift Pro routine.

Chanel skincare is exclusively available in Malta through Alfred Gera & Sons Ltd. Tel 21446205.