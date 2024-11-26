Making eating fun for children

I write this article as a mother. Ensuring that eating is fun and that our children make healthy choices has always concerned me.

My children are now in their 30s. I am comforted that they are conscious of food, do not eat fast food and packaged junk snacks regularly, and rarely drink soft drinks − so I must have done something right!

Eating is not just about fuelling our bodies. It is an experience that shapes our relationship with food for life. Fostering positive associations with food is crucial for children to establish healthy eating habits.

In parenting, rewarding our children often conjures images of sugary treats and indulgent snacks. Yet, what if we could redefine this narrative, fostering a positive relationship with food that nourishes both body and mind?

While sweets may offer an immediate sense of pleasure, they often come at a cost to our children’s long-term health and well-being… and costly dentistry bills! However, by embracing wholesome alternatives such as fruits and vegetables, we can cultivate a new emotional connection – a celebration of nutritious choices without sacrificing satisfaction.

The act of rewarding our children need not be synonymous with unhealthy indulgence. By offering fruits or vegetables, we instil a sense of joy in eating and lay the foundation for lifelong habits that prioritise wellness.

Picture this: a child’s face lights up with delight as they receive a crisp apple or a vibrant carrot as a reward. They learn that healthy eating can be as rewarding and enjoyable as reaching for sugary treats. Basic psychology!

By associating positive emotions with fruits and vegetables, we pave the way for a future where our children naturally gravitate towards nutritious options, where every bite is an opportunity for discovery. Thus, we must transform fleeting indulgences into nourishing experiences that fuel our growth and vitality. Together, we can empower our children to make choices that honour their bodies and well-being, one wholesome reward at a time.

One cannot forget that mealtimes often come with their challenges, as many children can be picky eaters or simply disinterested in mealtimes. But it is possible to turn eating into a fun and enjoyable activity for children, promoting nutritious choices and lifelong wellness:

Colourful plates: Children are naturally drawn to vibrant colours, so why not make their plates a canvas of colour, enticing them to try new foods and making mealtimes more exciting? For example, include colourful fruits and vegetables in meals to create visually appealing presentations, arrange sliced fruits into fun shapes, or create rainbow salads with colourful veggies.

Get creative: Transform ordinary meals into edible art by incorporating creative food presentations. Use cookie cutters and create food faces on plates using various ingredients. Encourage children to participate in the food art process, allowing them to express their creativity while exploring different foods.

Cooking together teaches children valuable cooking skills and instils pride and ownership in meals they help create.

Games: Turn mealtime into a playful activity by introducing food-related games and challenges. For example, a taste-test game where children blindfolded try different foods and guess what they are. Use mealtime trivia questions to spark conversation about nutrition. Incorporate rewards and incentives for trying new foods, making eating a fun and rewarding experience.

Cook together: Cooking together teaches children valuable cooking skills and instils pride and ownership in meals they help create. Children customise their dishes with their favourite toppings or ingredients.

Theme nights: Spice up mealtimes with theme nights centred around different cuisines or food themes. For example, a taco night where children can build their own tacos with assorted toppings or a picnic-themed dinner indoors, complete with blankets and picnic baskets. Incorporate cultural themes to expose children to diverse flavours and cuisines.

Grow your food: Cultivate and involve children in growing their own fruits, vegetables and herbs (you don’t need a garden but a space accessible to natural light). Watching seeds sprout and grow can be an exciting and educational experience. Encourage children to harvest and taste what they grow, fostering deeper appreciation for fresh, homegrown foods.

Food parties: Organise food-themed activities where children can enjoy cooking and eating with friends and family: a pizza-making party where children can create their own pizzas or a smoothie bar with various fruits and add-ins for children to develop their smoothie blends. Food parties provide social interaction and make eating a communal and enjoyable experience.

Growing one’s own food can be an exciting and educational experience. Photo: Shutterstock.com

I conclude with a conversation that inspired this article. My son lately reminded me how I successfully “brainwashed me into eating vegetables. When you wanted to introduce a new vegetable, you would tell my sister and me that we could not touch it as it was for adults only. Then, either towards the end of the meal or during another meal, you would make a fuss over how well we were eating and then allow us to taste the adult food.”

Well, it seems to have worked, although I objected to my son’s use of the word brainwashing.

While this article emphasises the importance of healthy eating habits for children, it is crucial to recognise that occasional indulgence in less nutritious foods is a normal part of life. Restricting access to junk food may inadvertently increase its allure, leading children to crave these items more intensely as forbidden treats. Therefore, the intention is not to create a strict dietary regime but to encourage a balanced approach to nutrition that includes a variety of wholesome and occasional treats.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to foster a positive relationship with food by offering nutritious options while allowing flexibility for occasional indulgences in moderation. Promoting a healthy lifestyle ultimately involves finding a sustainable balance supporting physical wellbeing and emotional satisfaction.

Prof. Ruth Falzon is executive council member at MACP − Malta Association for the Counselling Profession.

