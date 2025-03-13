Exploring the real story of Catherine de Médicis

Much has been written about the complex and controversial figure of Catherine de Médicis, the Italian-born queen of France during the Renaissance.

Her story has also been the subject of or featured in several films and TV series such as La Reine Margot (1994) and The Serpent Queen (2022).

But those interested to gain more insight into her life and legacy may today attend a lecture organised by the Jesuit Church Foundation in collaboration with the French Embassy in Malta.

Born into a famous and powerful Florentine banking family, Catherine became queen and regent of the Kingdom of France at a time when the Wars of Religion were shaking the country in the second half of the 16th century. She pursued a policy of appeasement between Catholics and Protestants and was also one of the greatest patrons of the arts of her time. Yet she attracted a great deal of hatred.

The lecture will be delivered in French (with presentation slides in English) by Céline Borello, who will re-establish a much more complex and nuanced historical truth.

Borello is a French historian and a professor of modern history at the University of Le Mans and a specialist in the history of Protestantism and inter-Christian relations.

The event is being held at the Oratory of the Onorati in Valletta at 6.30pm. Although entrance is free and no booking is required, one may register their interest by clicking the following link: https://cutt.ly/History-Lectures.