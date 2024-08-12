5 foods that are surprisingly non-vegan

While not everyone follows vegan diets, it’s only fair to share some information that’s recently been revealed to us: there are a lot of foods that may seem perfectly vegan but actually contain products derived from animals. The five following examples are the ones that surprised us the most.

#1. Sugar: Although sugar in itself is a completely plant-based ingredient, some companies use bone char—basically burnt animal bones—to help with the refining process and even make sugar appear whiter. If you’re a strict vegan, we recommend looking out for vegan-certified sugar!

#2. (Some) Beer & Wine: Some producers of these alcoholic beverages can sometimes use isinglass (gelatin from fish), casein (made from milk), or egg whites to help clarify their products. To add insult to injury, these are almost never listed in the ingredients, so it’s probably best to contact the company directly to find out!

#3.Worcestershire Sauce: Traditional Worcestershire sauce recipes actually include anchovies. Thankfully, there are plenty of vegan options out there, too.

#4. (Many) Red Foods: Red food dye can often contain carmine, which is made from either the cochineal beetle or carminic acid (also derived from insects). This is then used to turn yoghurts, sweets, juices, and drinks red. So check the ingredients list, and pay particular attention to what the colouring is made from.

#5. (Some) Soy-Based Foods: Although soy is 100% plant-derived, some additions to soy-based foods are anything but. This is especially true when casein is included, which as we mentioned above is derived from milk.