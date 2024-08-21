Bitten by a brama?

Nothing ruins the summber vibe faster than getting stung by a jellyfish. Sadly, this is always a possibility, no matter how many jellyfish maps we consult before packing the timpana and prosecco to smuggle into our favourite lido. If you don’t want to risk a jellyfish sting, swim in a pool or stay in the bathtub.

But we don’t, because our Mediterranean blood boils at the idea of not splashing around in the open sea, right? So what do we do right after we feel that electric shock that tells us we’ve been stung? Old wives’ tales abound, but only some are true.

Rinse with Seawater, Not Freshwater

If you get stung by a jellyfish, your first instinct might be to rinse the area with water. However, it’s important to use seawater, not freshwater. Freshwater can cause the stinging cells, or nematocysts, to release more venom, worsening the sting. Rinsing with seawater helps to remove the tentacles and prevent further irritation.

Remove Tentacles with Caution

After rinsing, carefully remove any remaining tentacles from your skin. Use a pair of tweezers or the edge of a credit card to gently scrape them off. Avoid using your hands directly, as this can spread the sting to other parts of your body. Make sure to do this cautiously to avoid pressing the tentacles into your skin, which could release more venom.

Apply Vinegar or a Hot Compress

To neutralize the sting, applying vinegar (acetic acid) can be effective, as it can deactivate the nematocysts. If vinegar is not available, another option is to apply a hot compress. Heat can help alleviate pain by reducing the venom’s potency. Soak a cloth in hot water (as hot as you can tolerate) and place it on the affected area for 20-45 minutes. This can provide significant relief and help minimize the symptoms of the sting.