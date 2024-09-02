Garlic TikTok trend: here’s why you shouldn’t try it

TikTok is constantly ablaze with one trend or another, be it beauty hacks, life tips, or the latest conspiracy theory. Yet one of the most recent beauty trends to go viral can have quite a few serious consequences for your skin.

The term “raw garlic for acne” has been trending on TikTok these past few weeks, and dozens upon dozens of creators have filmed themselves eating raw garlic in the hopes of getting rid of acne pimples, or even rubbing garlic cloves all across their faces. While some of them swear by the trend, dermatologists are all in agreement that you shouldn’t do it.

In fact, more than just smelling awful, placing raw garlic on your skin can actually lead to irritation, as well as chemical burns and redness. Moreover, while speaking to British Vogue about the subject, consultant dermatologist Dr Ketaki Bhate, also reminded users that there are different types of acnes, including hormonal and inflammatory. The latter, she said, actually requires medication that can only be prescribed by a doctor or dermatologist.

Understandably, the advice most dermatologists have on the subject is that those suffering from acne should seek the expertise of a trained dermatologist, who can help them manage and, potentially, cure the acne.

In other words, don’t try any beauty trends unless experts give it the greenlight!