The importance of travel

When I was young, travel was still seen as a luxury. Thanks to the country’s political and socio-economic state in the 60s, 70s, and 80s, our parents had little choice but to stay grounded for most of their youth. Yes, many 80s couples spent their honeymoons in England or Italy, but family holidays were limited to once a year (if that) and centred around Europe.

Perhaps, because my parents weren’t frequent travellers themselves or because I felt Air Malta tickets were too expensive, I spent much of my twenties not really trying to venture abroad.

I didn’t think about it much then, but as the years have passed, my energy levels have gone down, and my fear levels have gone up, and I think I can safely say that I regret not leaving the country more and for more extended periods.

I’m writing this after a conversation with a girl in her twenties who is so obsessed with not getting a home loan that she goes nowhere and experiences nothing to save money to buy a home outright. Since then, I’ve been wondering how many more young people are living like this.

Now, this certainly isn’t a piece attempting to encourage people to spend vast amounts they can’t afford on holidaying in Kazakhstan in a velvet, moonlit tent, while hand-fed nightingales serenade them.

But if the pandemic and various other misfortunes have taught me anything, it’s that we genuinely never do know what tomorrow will bring.

We are not guaranteed eternal health or vitality and, as the years pass, we will definitely have less of both of those commodities. The world is an unstable ball ruled by people who should do better and don’t, so, unfortunately, just because you could visit Palestine 10 years ago, it doesn’t mean it would be the best idea to do so now.

The same goes for Ukraine and countless other places. In short, you need to make the most of the time you have. The world is vast, but getting around has never been easier or cheaper, and everyone should take advantage of this and live their life to the fullest instead of constantly trying to “invest in things” that they won’t be taking with them anyway.

You have one very short, very precious life; please make sure you use it.