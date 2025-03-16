Pink party celebrates women and supports those seeking shelter

The strength, creativity and resilience of women were celebrated at a Pink party on Thursday, fusing fashion, food, design, interiors and art in support of Fondazzjoni Sebħ.

The inspiring evening, a Times of Malta event, organised by Pink in collaboration with Satariano, gave a platform to the foundation that provides shelter and care to women and children, raising awareness and funds for its cause and focusing on empowering female survivors of violence.

Held on the exquisitely refurbished third floor of the Satariano showroom in Msida Valley Road, the warm and stylish ambiance further highlighted the struggles of women who have been forced to leave their homes and, in some cases, find themselves without a roof over their heads.

Representatives of the chosen beneficiary shared touching, eye-opening and real-life stories that struck a chord among guests.

Yvonne Mallia, the foundation’s director, and Kerry Hermitage, Family Services senior manager, spoke about the foundation’s priceless services in support of 42 children and 12 families, apart from community and aftercare services, in an enlightening and emotional talk. Guests were also invited to make donations to Fondazzjoni Sebħ.

The Pink party also included a fashion show, featuring top brands Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Mango, Armani Exchange, EA7, Parfois, Lilly Mae, Solaris and Caroll.

The event included a fashion show featuring top brands.

Models paraded in fresh spring collections to the unique, melodious sound of a harp played by musician Jacob Portelli, who accompanied them along the catwalk.

Make-up and skincare, characterised by a dewy look, were by Franks89, using the luxurious Augustinus Bader and Rodial, with lips by Sisley from Franks.

Harpist Jacob Portelli Guests networking during the party.

The models’ original and edgy, wet-look hairstyle was by Screen Salons Malta, who also offered guests the chance to check their scalp and hair follicle health with a professional hair technician.

In true Pink fashion, this intimate networking night gathered women together for a feast

of the senses, including art by Johanna Barthet, whose exhibited portraits capture various

facets of womanhood, portraying expressive females in different emotional states, emphasising hope and resilience, in tune with the cause of the evening.

Satariano unveiled its new 300sqm showroom during the event. Below: Guests were greeted by Porsche cars.

Satariano unveiled its new 300sqm showroom during the event – a dedicated space offering an immersive and carefully curated experience, showcasing stylish, high-quality Scandinavian design, superior comfort and affordability.

Guests got the red-carpet treatment, greeted by Porsche cars and offered roses in bloom, as well as a refreshing Prosecco with London Essence Peach & Jasmine welcome drink.

They were also treated to flowing food and wine by Adam’s Artisanal Seafood and Fish Shop, Carmelo Abela and Farsons Direct. Trays of oysters and an array of sumptuous seafood, cheeses and cold cuts were topped off with Ferrero ice cream.

Guests were treated to roses and flowing food and wine.

Guests left with their hands full as they were given Pink’s trademark goodie bags, packed with products from Browns Pharma, Franks89, Frezyderm and Ta’ Xbiex Perfumery, and one-off surprise vouchers from Caroll and Lilly Mae clothing.

The event was also supported by Forvis Mazars, Tuttotondo and Islands8.

Donations to Fondazzjoni Sebħ can be made at https://sebh.mt/donate/.