Mediterranean College of Sport inaugurated

The Mediterranean College of Sport (MCS) was officially inaugurated on Thursday, marking the end of the St Aloysius Sports Complex project, of which the new school forms part of. The school was inaugurated by President Myriam Spiteri Debono.

The school and new facilities were built following the signing of an agreement between the Vassallo Group and the Jesuits, who run St Aloysius College. A number of existing facilities, such as a multi-sport indoor pavilion, a canteen, a fitness centre and two dance studios, were given a total overhaul in the first phase of the project completed last year.

As part of this agreement, St Aloysius College students will be able to use most of the MCS facilities.

On Thursday, MCS CEO Charlo Bonnici welcomed President Spiteri Debono, the Minister for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation, Clifton Grima, the rector of St Aloysius College, Fr Jimmy Bartolo, and Vassallo Group CEO Pio Vassallo, all of whom delivered speeches.

Other guests included the shadow ministers for education and sport, Justin Schembri and David Agius respectively, the mayor of Birkirkara, Desirei Grech, Jesuits and representatives of St Aloysius College, shareholders and members of the senior management of Vassallo Group, as well as the permanent secretary in the Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation, Matthew Vella.

Students and educators from both the MCS and St Aloysius College were also present.

Ninety-five students are currently attending the college.

A series of short videos were shown, including one with a message from Davide Gomez and Lorencio Ferreira, two high officials of the Benfica International School Programme, with whom MCS has a technical partnership. Through this partnership, Benfica will manage the college’s football programme with the help of other coaches, including Maltese, employed by MCS.

The Vassallo Group CEO said that the group invested more than €11 million in this project, creating 7,000 square metres of new sports spaces, including a 25-metre pool with a retractable roof, a gymnastics gym, new football grounds, padel courts and a sports science centre, alongside 2,000 square metres of renovated and modernised spaces such as an international-level pavilion, dance studio and gym.

The rector of St Aloysius College expressed his gratitude to all and highlighted the benefits of such a project.

“Two characteristics of this project are certainly the reciprocity between the two educational institutions, and the promotion of sport in our country,” Fr Bartolo said.

Student-athletes joining MCS, which opened its doors for the first time on September 30, will get the chance to specialise in their respective sport disciplines, while continuing their education in a school that recognises the need for flexibility towards and understanding of the student-athletes’ needs. Ninety-five students are currently attending the college which offers secondary and sixth-form education.

The complex also includes a sport-themed childcare and kindergarten centre, as well as

accommodation facilities for international students and teams organising retreats and training camps for their athletes and coaches, as well as nurseries.

The Mediterranean College of Sport’s school population is expected to grow to around 400 students in the next few years.

