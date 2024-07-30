5 easy-peasy summer party staples

Hosting a rooftop BBQ for the klikka? Don’t go down the Bolt/Wolt route – pre-prep a few easy snacks that won’t require a lot of effort on your part to impress.

1. Caprese skewers

Caprese skewers are a simple and refreshing snack, perfect for a summer party. To make them, you will need cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, fresh basil leaves, balsamic glaze, and wooden skewers. Start by threading a cherry tomato, followed by a mozzarella ball and a basil leaf onto each skewer. Repeat until the skewer is filled, usually with two or three sets of each ingredient. Arrange the skewers on a serving platter and drizzle with balsamic glaze just before serving.

2. Greek salad cups

Greek salad cups are a colourful and healthy option for summer parties. You will need mini cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and phyllo cups. Dice the cucumbers, halve the cherry tomatoes, slice the red onion thinly, and cut the olives in half. Mix these ingredients in a bowl with crumbled feta cheese. For the dressing, whisk together 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar, 1 teaspoon of dried oregano, and salt and pepper to taste. Spoon the salad mixture into the phyllo cups just before serving.

3. Mango salsa

Mango salsa adds a sweet and spicy twist to your appetizer spread. Dice two ripe mangoes, one red bell pepper, half a red onion, and a jalapeño (seeded for less heat, if preferred). Chop a handful of fresh cilantro and mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Squeeze the juice of one lime over the mixture and season with salt to taste. Serve the salsa with tortilla chips.

4. Stuffed mini bell peppers

Stuffed mini bell peppers are a more complex addition to any summer party. To prepare them, you will need mini bell peppers, cream cheese, feta cheese, garlic powder, and fresh herbs like parsley or chives. Cut the tops off the mini bell peppers and remove the seeds. In a bowl, mix 200 grams of cream cheese, 100 grams of crumbled feta, a teaspoon of garlic powder, and a handful of chopped herbs. Stuff each pepper with the cheese mixture and arrange them on a platter.

5. Watermelon feta bites

Watermelon feta bites are a refreshing and sweet-savoury appetizer that’s perfect for our hot summer days. Cut a small watermelon into cubes, about 2.5 cm each. Cut feta cheese into similarly sized cubes. Skewer a watermelon cube and a feta cube together, and place them on a serving platter. Drizzle with a little olive oil and sprinkle with fresh mint leaves and a pinch of black pepper. The combination of juicy watermelon and creamy feta, enhanced by mint, are sure to impress your guests.